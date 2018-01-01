Huatai Securities Co Ltd Shs -H- Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:6886) Share Price

Company Profile

Huatai Securities Co Ltd is a financial services provider. The divisions through which the company operates include Wealth management business, Institutional services business, Investment management business, International business, and Others. It has operations spread across Mainland China and Hong Kong, while the Mainland China division drives most of the company revenues. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the wealth management business division.Huatai Securities Co Ltd provides financial services across Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its services include brokerage and wealth management, investment banking, asset management, investment and trading, overseas business and others.