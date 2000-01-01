Huaxi Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:1689)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1689
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1689
- Market CapHKD1.465bn
- SymbolSEHK:1689
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPackaging And Containers
- Currency
- ISINKYG4643G1029
Company Profile
Huaxi Holdings Company Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of packaging materials for cigarette in China.