Company Profile

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co Ltd is a new media company integrating culture and entertainment. The business activities of the group are functioned through Entertainment and Media business and the Offline healthcare and Wellness segment. It produces quality international films, animations and TV dramas, and invest in international entertainment companies. Further, it focuses on building an integrated platform with both content development and online-to-offline entertainment channels. The company operates in China, Hong Kong, and other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue is generated from China.