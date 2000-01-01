Huayu Expressway Group Ltd (SEHK:1823)
- Market CapHKD400.230m
- SymbolSEHK:1823
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorInfrastructure Operations
- Currency
- ISINKYG464101099
Huayu Expressway Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the construction, operation and management of an expressway in People's Republic of China (PRC).