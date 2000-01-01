Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd (SEHK:1673)

APAC company
Market Info - 1673

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1673

  • Market CapHKD2.202bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1673
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG464201162

Company Profile

Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd is engaged in manufacture, and sale of paper-making products. The company’s segment includes Industrial automation systems, Project contracting service, Wastewater treatment, and After-sales and other services.

Latest 1673 news

