Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:6830)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6830
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6830
- Market CapHKD1.928bn
- SymbolSEHK:6830
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINKYG4657L1041
Company Profile
Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company, which acts as suppliers of automobile body parts.