Huazhu Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HTHT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HTHT

  • Market Cap$11.057bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HTHT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINUS44332N1063

Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd, formerly China Lodging Group Ltd is a multi-brand hotel group in China. It provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels. The hotel brands of the company include Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotel, and Starway Hotel.

Latest HTHT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .