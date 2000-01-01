Company Profile

HUB24 Ltd is a diversified financial services company. The company's operating segment include Platform; Licensee; IT Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Platform segment. The platform segment is engaged in the development and provision of investment and superannuation platform services to financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients. Its Licensee segment includes the provision of financial advice to clients through financial advisers. IT Services segment includes the provision of application and technology products for the financial services sector. The company serves individuals, companies, trusts, associations or self-managed super funds.