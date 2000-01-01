Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HUBB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HUBB

  • Market Cap$8.060bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HUBB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4435106079

Company Profile

Hubbell Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. The company's business segments are Electrical and Power.

Latest HUBB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .