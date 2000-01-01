Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM)
Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals. Hudbay produces copper concentrate, which contains copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc metal. More than half the company's revenue is attributable to the copper business. The company sells copper concentrates to smelters across Asia, America, and Europe, and sells Zinc metal, the next biggest source of revenue, to industrial customers across North America.Hudbay Minerals Inc is an integrated mining company. It is engaged in producing copper concentrate and zinc metal, along with base and precious metals.