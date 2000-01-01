Hudson Executive Investment Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:HEC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HEC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HEC

  • Market Cap$600.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HEC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorShell Companies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4437611019

Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which is referred to as its initial business combination.

Latest HEC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .