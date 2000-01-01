Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HSON
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HSON
- Market Cap$36.890m
- SymbolNASDAQ:HSON
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4437872058
Company Profile
Hudson Global Inc is a staffing firm that provides permanent recruitment, contract consulting, legal eDiscovery, recruitment process outsourcing and talent management solutions. It also provides other recruitment and talent-related solutions.