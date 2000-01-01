Hudson Ltd Class A (NYSE:HUD)

North American company
  • Market Cap$1.324bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HUD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • ISINBMG464081030

Company Profile

Hudson Ltd is a travel retailer in North America. The company operates Hudson News, Hudson Booksellers, cafes, specialty retail and duty-free shops in airports and transportation terminals in the United States and Canada.

