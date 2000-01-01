Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc is a Canada based company. The company's only operating segment being the exploration and evaluation, and development of resource properties in Greenland. Its project includes White Mountain Project. The company holds an exploration license for its Sarfartoq Mineral Claim and an exploitation license for the Naajat resource.Hudson Resources Inc is a Canada based company involved in industrial metals and mines business sector. The company is in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating resource properties, and either joint venturing or developing these properties.