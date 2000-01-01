Hugo Boss AG (XETRA:BOSS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOSS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOSS
- Market Cap€2.977bn
- SymbolXETRA:BOSS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1PHFF7
Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG is an apparel manufacturer that designs and markets women's and men's fashion accessories. Its brand portfolio includes BOSS core brand, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and the HUGO brand.