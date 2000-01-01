Huifu Payment Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1806)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD3.467bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1806
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4644R1074

Company Profile

Huifu Payment Ltd is an independent third-party payment service provider in China. Its business lines include merchant payment and fintech enabling services.

