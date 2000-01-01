Huifu Payment Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:1806)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1806
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1806
- Market CapHKD3.467bn
- SymbolSEHK:1806
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINKYG4644R1074
Company Profile
Huifu Payment Ltd is an independent third-party payment service provider in China. Its business lines include merchant payment and fintech enabling services.