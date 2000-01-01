Huisheng International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1340)
Market Info - 1340
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapHKD107.460m
- SymbolSEHK:1340
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINKYG4643W1078
Huisheng International Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the production and sale of pork products, hog slaughtering as well as hog breeding and hog farming. The pork product line ranges from fresh, chilled and frozen pork.