Huiyin Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:1178)

APAC company
Market Info - 1178

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1178

  • Market CapHKD84.830m
  • SymbolSEHK:1178
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4644L1005

Company Profile

Huiyin Holdings Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Bio energy products, healthcare food products, multi-functional water generators and other healthcare products in China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau.

