- Market CapHKD84.830m
- SymbolSEHK:1178
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- ISINKYG4644L1005
Huiyin Holdings Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing and trading of Bio energy products, healthcare food products, multi-functional water generators and other healthcare products in China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau.