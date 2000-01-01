Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd (SEHK:1280)

APAC company
Market Info - 1280

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1280

  • Market CapHKD274.100m
  • SymbolSEHK:1280
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG464311052

Company Profile

Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail and bulk distribution sales of household appliances, franchise operations & installation services.

