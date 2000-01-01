Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd (SEHK:1280)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1280
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1280
- Market CapHKD274.100m
- SymbolSEHK:1280
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINKYG464311052
Company Profile
Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the retail and bulk distribution sales of household appliances, franchise operations & installation services.