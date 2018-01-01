Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) Share Price

HUMA
Humacyte Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Healthcare
Right Arrow 2
Biotechnology
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Humacyte Inc is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions.
Symbol
NASDAQ:HUMA
ISIN
US44486Q1031
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest HUMA News