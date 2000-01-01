Human Health Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1419)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1419

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1419

  • Market CapHKD516.190m
  • SymbolSEHK:1419
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG4644Q1091

Company Profile

Human Health Holdings Ltd is a private integrated healthcare service provider in Hong Kong. It provides general practice services, specialties services, dental service and medical aesthetic services among other services.

Latest 1419 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .