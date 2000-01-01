Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

North American company
Company Info - HUM

  • Market Cap$39.652bn
  • SymbolNYSE:HUM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4448591028

Company Profile

Humana is one of the largest private insurance health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services and pharmacy benefit management.Humana Inc is a health care company that offers insurance products and health and wellness services. Its segments include Retail, Employer Group and Healthcare Services.

