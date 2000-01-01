HumanOptics AG (XETRA:H9O1)
- SymbolXETRA:H9O1
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorDiversified Industrials
- Currency
- ISINDE000A1MMCR6
HumanOptics AG develops, produces and sells intraocular lenses in the field of cataract and refractive surgery. Its intraocular lenses are composed of Aspira, Secura, Diffractiva and Torica.