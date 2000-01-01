Hummingbird Resources (LSE:HUM)
Company Info - HUM
- Market Cap£74.370m
- SymbolLSE:HUM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINGB00B60BWY28
Hummingbird Resources PLC is a mining company engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes Yanfolila Gold Project at Mali and Dugbe Gold Project at Liberia.