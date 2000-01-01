Hummingbird Resources (LSE:HUM)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HUM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HUM

  • Market Cap£74.370m
  • SymbolLSE:HUM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B60BWY28

Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC is a mining company engaged in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes Yanfolila Gold Project at Mali and Dugbe Gold Project at Liberia.

Latest HUM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HUM Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .