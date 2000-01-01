Company Profile

Hung Hing Printing Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company. It operates in various business segments that are Book and Package Printing, Consumer Product Packaging, Corrugated Box, and Paper Trading. The Book and Package Printing segment generate maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company offers its services to the United States of America, Europe, People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong countries.