Hung Hing Printing Group Ltd (SEHK:450)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 450
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 450
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:450
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0450001869
Company Profile
Hung Hing Printing Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company. It operates in various business segments that are Book and Package Printing, Consumer Product Packaging, Corrugated Box, and Paper Trading. The Book and Package Printing segment generate maximum revenue for the company. Geographically, the company offers its services to the United States of America, Europe, People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong countries.Hung Hing Printing Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in book and package printing, consumer product packaging, corrugated box manufacturing and paper trading.