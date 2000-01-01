Hunt Mining Corp (TSX:HMX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HMX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HMX
- Market CapCAD7.310m
- SymbolTSX:HMX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA4456455001
Company Profile
Hunt Mining Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploration of mineral properties in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. Its project portfolio comprises Martha, La Josefina, La Valenciana, El Gateado, Bajo Pobre, and other projects.