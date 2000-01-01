Hunter Douglas NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:HDG)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HDG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HDG

  • Market Cap€2.268bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:HDG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFurnishings, Fixtures & Appliances
  • Currency
  • ISINANN4327C1220

Company Profile

Hunter Douglas NV is engaged in manufacturing window covering and architectural products. The Company operates as a decentralized, global federation of small and medium-sized companies that manufacture and market similar products. It also manufactures sustainable sun-control solutions, suspended ceilings, ventilated facade systems, and translucent materials.Hunter Douglas NV provides window covering and architectural products. The company is engaged in manufacturing window covering, Metals Trading, Investment Portfolio and architectural products.

Latest HDG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .