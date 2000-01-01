Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp Class A (NASDAQ:HUNT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HUNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HUNT
- Market Cap$19.744bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:HUNT
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINMHY378281114
Company Profile
Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business.