Hunter Oil Corp (TSX:HOC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HOC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HOC
- Market CapCAD3.380m
- SymbolTSX:HOC
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA44570P2017
Company Profile
Hunter Oil Corp is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. Along with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in acquisition, development, operation and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties in New Mexico, USA.