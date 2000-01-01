Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.Huntington Bancshares Inc is a multi-state financial holding company. It provides full-service commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services, as well as automobile financing, investment management services, and among others.