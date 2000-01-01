Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)
Company Info - HII
- Market Cap$10.295bn
- SymbolNYSE:HII
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- Currency
- ISINUS4464131063
Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc is engaged in designing, building, overhauling & repairing ships for United States Navy and Coast Guard. The company also provides refueling and complex overhaul services for nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.