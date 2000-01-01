Company Profile

Huntsman Corp is a US-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises of the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), amines, surfactants, maleic anhydride, epoxy-based polymer formulations, textile chemicals, dyes and others. The company's products are used in the adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Polyurethanes segment which includes product used to produce rigid and flexible foams, as well as coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers. The company operates in the US and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the US.Huntsman Corp acts as a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. Its products mainly comprise a broad range of chemicals and formulations which are used in various applications.