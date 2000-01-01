Huntsworth (LSE:HNT)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HNT

  • Market Cap£395.660m
  • SymbolLSE:HNT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorConglomerates
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0CRWK29

Company Profile

Huntsworth PLC iis an international healthcare communications and public relations group. It is aligned under four principal divisions including Huntsworth Health, Citigate, Grayling and Red. The company's Huntsworth Health is a family of communications agencies that provides an integrated suite of services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries. Huntsworth Health splits into 4 segments Medical, Marketing, Immersive and Communications.Huntsworth PLC is an international healthcare communications and public relations company. The company operates in segment includes Medical, Marketing, Immersive and Communications.

Latest HNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HNT Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .