Hunyvers SA (EURONEXT:ALHUN) Share Price

ALHUN
Hunyvers SA
European company
Consumer Cyclical
Specialty Retail
Company Profile
Hunyvers SA is specialized in the rental and sale of new and used mobile homes, recreational vehicles, professional and pleasure boats. In addition, the company offers equipment and spare parts, as well as overhaul, repair, custom fitting, installation of accessories and after-sales services.
EURONEXT:ALHUN
FR0014007LQ2
EUR
