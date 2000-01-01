HupSteel Ltd (SGX:BMH)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BMH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BMH

  • Market CapSGD145.230m
  • SymbolSGX:BMH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CD8000008

Company Profile

HupSteel Ltd is an investment holding company. The company has aggregated its operations into three reportable segments, Steel Product Trading; Hardware Trading; and Property Investment.

Latest BMH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .