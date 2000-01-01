Company Profile

Hurco Companies Inc is a United States-based industrial technology company. It designs, manufactures and sells computerized machine tools, consisting mainly of vertical machining centers and turning centers, to companies in the metal working industry through sales, service and distribution network. The company concentrated on designing user-friendly computer control systems that can be operated by both skilled and unskilled machine tool operators. It generates maximum revenue from the Computerized Machine Tools product. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. Its product categories include 5-Axis VMC; 3-Axis VMC; Horizontal MC and Turning Centers.