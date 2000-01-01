Company Profile

Husky Energy is one of Canada’s largest integrated energy companies, operating in western Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific and Atlantic regions. The upstream portfolio includes light and medium crude, heavy crude, bitumen, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Husky’s heavy oil and oil sands production are supported by two integrated downstream and midstream value chains. Production averaged 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, and Husky estimates that it holds approximately 2.1 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.Husky Energy Inc is an integrated oil and gas company. Its operating business upstream and downstream segments. The company operates in Western Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific Region and the Atlantic Region.