Hutchison China Meditech Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:HCM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HCM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HCM

  • Market Cap$3.098bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HCM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS44842L1035

Company Profile

Hutchison China Meditech Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. The company operates two platforms--an innovation platform and a commercial platform aimed at discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases.

Latest HCM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .