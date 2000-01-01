Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (SGX:NS8U)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NS8U
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NS8U
- Market Cap$1.516bn
- SymbolSGX:NS8U
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG2D00968206
Company Profile
Hutchison Port Holdings Trust invests in, develops, operates, and manages deep-water container ports in China, Hong Kong and Macau. It also invests in other types of port assets including river ports and provides also port ancillary services.