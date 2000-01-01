Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd (ASX:HTA)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HTA

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:HTA
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000HTA8

Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd is a telecommunication service provider. It offers mobile telecommunications under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company introduced Australia's first 3G network.Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd is a telecommunication service provider. It offers mobile telecommunications under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company introduced Australia's first 3G network.

Latest HTA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .