Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd (ASX:HTA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HTA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HTA
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:HTA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000HTA8
Company Profile
Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd is a telecommunication service provider. It offers mobile telecommunications under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company introduced Australia's first 3G network.Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd is a telecommunication service provider. It offers mobile telecommunications under the Vodafone brand in Australia. The company introduced Australia's first 3G network.