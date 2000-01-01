Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is a telecommunication operator that provides mobile, fixed and Wi-Fi networks. The firm through its subsidiary provides 4G, LTE, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile communications in Hong Kong and Macau under 3 brand and fixed-line residential broadband, telephone and IDD services in Hong Kong under 3 Home Broadband offerings. The company's products and services include mobile communication services such as local voice, SMS, MMS, IDD and international roaming and also broadband-based data services and applications including direct carrier billing offerings, mobile data security management, cloud storage, e-books, music downloads, movies on demand.Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd provides telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. Its products and services include mobile communication services and broadband based data services.