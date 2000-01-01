HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (LSE:HCM)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HCM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HCM
- Market Cap£3.149bn
- SymbolLSE:HCM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINKYG4672N1198
Company Profile
Hutchison China Meditech Ltd is an innovative biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, global development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Its reportable segments include the innovation platform and commercial platform. The company has a portfolio of several cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. The commercial platform includes a prescription drugs business and a consumer health business for over-the-counter drugs.Hutchison China Meditech Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. The company operates two platforms--an innovation platform and a commercial platform aimed at discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases.