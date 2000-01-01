hVIVO (LSE:HVO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HVO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HVO
- Market Cap£10.200m
- SymbolLSE:HVO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00B6ZM0X53
Company Profile
hVIVO PLC is a specialty biopharma company. It provides technology platform of human disease models to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases.