Company Profile

Hyatt is an operator of 982 owned (7% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (93%) properties across 16 upscale luxury brands, which includes two vacation brands (Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018. The regional breakdown as a percentage of total rooms is 67% Americas, 20% Asia-Pacific, and 13% rest of world.Hyatt Hotels Corp develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license, or provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties.