Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - H

  • Market Cap$7.865bn
  • SymbolNYSE:H
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLodging
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4485791028

Company Profile

Hyatt is an operator of 982 owned (7% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (93%) properties across 16 upscale luxury brands, which includes two vacation brands (Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018. The regional breakdown as a percentage of total rooms is 67% Americas, 20% Asia-Pacific, and 13% rest of world.Hyatt Hotels Corp develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license, or provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties.

Latest H news

