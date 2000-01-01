Company Profile

Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd is a manufacturer of electric motor vehicles and new-energy automobile components. The group designs develop and manufacture zero-emission electric motor vehicles. The company comprises three reportable segments: Development of High-Tech Electric Motor Vehicles, Development and Sales of Battery Management Systems and Spare Parts and Development of Advanced Batteries Materials. Most of its revenue is derived from the Development and Sales of Battery Management Systems and Spare Parts segment.Hybrid Kinetic Group Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in the development of advanced batteries materials and high-tech electric motor vehicles.