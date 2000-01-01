Hybrid Minerals Inc (TSX:HZ)

North American company
Market Info - HZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HZ

  • Market CapCAD0.320m
  • SymbolTSX:HZ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA44861F1027

Company Profile

Hybrid Minerals Inc is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production grade cobalt deposits in North America.

