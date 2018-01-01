Hybrid Software Group (EURONEXT:HYSG) Share Price

Company Profile

Hybrid Software Group PLC is a software development company focused on productivity tools for the graphic arts industry. Its Software's CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ editor, and integration products offer advantages that include native PDF workflows, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology, and low cost of ownership. These products are used by customers in all areas of prepress and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format, and digital printing.Global Graphics SE is a developer of software platforms for use in digital printing and digital document systems. The company’s core business activities are categorised into three key segments - Print, eDoc and Fonts segment.