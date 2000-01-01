Hybrigenics SA Class A (EURONEXT:ALHYG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALHYG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALHYG
- Market Cap€5.010m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALHYG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0004153930
Company Profile
Hybrigenics SA is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses its Research and Development programs on targets and innovative therapies against proliferating diseases, both cancerous and non-cancerous.