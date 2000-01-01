Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HYFM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HYFM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HYFM

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:HYFM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINUS44888K2096

Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc is a distributor and manufacturer of agriculture equipment and supplies. Some of its products include Grow Light Ballasts, Fluorescent Lighting, Pumps and Irrigation, Meters and solutions and Hydro Systems.

Latest HYFM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .