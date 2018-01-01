Hydrogen Future Industries (AQUIS:HFI) Share Price

HFI
Hydrogen Future Industries
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Financial Services
Right Arrow 2
Shell Companies
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Hydrogen Future Industries PLC is engaged in identifying either investment opportunities or acquisitions in the hydrogen sector. It invests in and develops assets across the Hydrogen Economy, from supply and storage to distribution and application. The company's strategy is to invest in hydrogen-focused assets in developed markets.
Symbol
AQUIS:HFI
ISIN
GB00BMCG7201
Currency
-
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest HFI News